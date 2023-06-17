As of July 2, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but only one at home.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +5000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +5000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

