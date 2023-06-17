After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Kelly reached base via a hit in 47 of 97 games last season (48.5%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (18 of them).

In seven of 97 games last year, he homered (7.2%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Kelly picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his 97 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 33 of 97 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)