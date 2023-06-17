Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Christian Walker and his .383 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his 66 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (42.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.6%).
- He has scored in 51.5% of his games this year (34 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.262
|AVG
|.261
|.345
|OBP
|.311
|.477
|SLG
|.504
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|24
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.