Christian Walker and his .383 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 59.1% of his 66 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (42.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.6%).

He has scored in 51.5% of his games this year (34 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .262 AVG .261 .345 OBP .311 .477 SLG .504 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 19 RBI 24 26/16 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings