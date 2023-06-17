On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.395), slugging percentage (.591) and total hits (74) this season.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 47 of 65 games this season (72.3%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (30.8%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has driven home a run in 24 games this year (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 53.8% of his games this year (35 of 65), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 28 .276 AVG .359 .358 OBP .442 .515 SLG .689 16 XBH 19 7 HR 7 18 RBI 18 30/13 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Guardians Pitching Rankings