Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.395), slugging percentage (.591) and total hits (74) this season.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 47 of 65 games this season (72.3%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (30.8%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has driven home a run in 24 games this year (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 53.8% of his games this year (35 of 65), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|28
|.276
|AVG
|.359
|.358
|OBP
|.442
|.515
|SLG
|.689
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/13
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.29), 36th in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
