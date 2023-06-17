Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) versus the Cleveland Guardians (32-37) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 17.

The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (5-3) against the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry (3-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.

This year, Arizona has won 16 of 32 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (360 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule