Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field, at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 16-16, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 70 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-17 20-11 16-10 26-18 29-17 13-11

