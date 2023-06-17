Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (32-37) on Saturday, June 17 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28), who will counter with Tommy Henry. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 18 (52.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 16 of 32 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+225) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

