The Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (32-37) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Henry has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Henry heads into the matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians' Bieber (5-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.