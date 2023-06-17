Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .279.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- In 54 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 18 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|.309
|AVG
|.240
|.343
|OBP
|.289
|.351
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|13
|19/6
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
