Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .302 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Perdomo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Perdomo has recorded a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (9.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 19 games this year (35.2%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.245
|AVG
|.393
|.348
|OBP
|.493
|.398
|SLG
|.623
|10
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|17
|21/15
|K/BB
|12/10
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 69 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.