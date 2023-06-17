Geraldo Perdomo and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .302 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

Perdomo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.8%).

In five games this season, he has homered (9.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 19 games this year (35.2%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .245 AVG .393 .348 OBP .493 .398 SLG .623 10 XBH 8 2 HR 3 13 RBI 17 21/15 K/BB 12/10 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings