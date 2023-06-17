Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:34 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Rojas (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 13 doubles and 17 walks while hitting .240.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 53 games this season.
- Rojas has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (35.8%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.231
|AVG
|.253
|.308
|OBP
|.298
|.308
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|34/12
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
