On Saturday, Josh Rojas (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 13 doubles and 17 walks while hitting .240.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 53 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 53 games this season.

Rojas has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (35.8%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .231 AVG .253 .308 OBP .298 .308 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 34/12 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings