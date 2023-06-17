Ketel Marte -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Marte has recorded a hit in 48 of 64 games this year (75.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (29.7%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (15.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Marte has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this year (56.3%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .287 AVG .287 .355 OBP .364 .493 SLG .478 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 17 RBI 13 25/13 K/BB 19/13 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings