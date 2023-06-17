Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .201 with five doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 25 of 52 games this season (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 18 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.224
|AVG
|.177
|.371
|OBP
|.235
|.294
|SLG
|.430
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|19/20
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 21st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
