Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.
- Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.
- When favored last season Arizona picked up just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.
- Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.
- On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).
- Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3300
