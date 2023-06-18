Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .974 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 75 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (48 of 66), with at least two hits 20 times (30.3%).
- In 21.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.275
|AVG
|.359
|.355
|OBP
|.442
|.529
|SLG
|.689
|17
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|18
|30/13
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Guardians surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
