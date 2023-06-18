Sunday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (32-38) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (2-2) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (366 total, 5.2 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule