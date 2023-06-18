Tanner Bibee gets the nod on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians looking to slow down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -110. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 69.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (23-10).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Arizona has a record of 24-12 (66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-34-4).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-17 20-11 16-10 27-18 30-17 13-11

