Zach Davies will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to take down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 83 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Arizona ranks fifth in the majors with a .440 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 366 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Davies (1-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in three innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Davies has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Home Zach Davies Zack Wheeler 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb

