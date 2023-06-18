The Cleveland Guardians (32-38) will lean on Jose Ramirez when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) at Chase Field on Sunday, June 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-2, 5.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 18 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Guardians have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 16-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.