The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) will try to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (32-38) at Chase Field on Sunday, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (2-2) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (2-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-2, 5.46 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.

Davies is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Davies is trying to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bibee (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.241 in nine games this season.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts this season, Bibee has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.