On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .331 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 63.9% of his games this season (23 of 36), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (36.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Rivera has driven home a run in 12 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 47.2% of his games this season (17 of 36), he has scored, and in five of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .311 AVG .351 .306 OBP .413 .410 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 11/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings