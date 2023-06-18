Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .331 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 63.9% of his games this season (23 of 36), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (36.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Rivera has driven home a run in 12 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 47.2% of his games this season (17 of 36), he has scored, and in five of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.311
|AVG
|.351
|.306
|OBP
|.413
|.410
|SLG
|.456
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|11/0
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Guardians surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Bibee (2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.