Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:27 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.
- In 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 54 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|.309
|AVG
|.240
|.343
|OBP
|.289
|.351
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|13
|19/6
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
