Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .294.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 19 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|.235
|AVG
|.393
|.336
|OBP
|.493
|.382
|SLG
|.623
|10
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|17
|24/15
|K/BB
|12/10
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Bibee (2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
