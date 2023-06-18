Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .294.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 19 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 22 .235 AVG .393 .336 OBP .493 .382 SLG .623 10 XBH 8 2 HR 3 13 RBI 17 24/15 K/BB 12/10 4 SB 3

