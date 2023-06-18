Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:27 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .233 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
- McCarthy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
- McCarthy has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits nine times (23.1%).
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 15 of 39 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|14
|.273
|AVG
|.146
|.312
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.146
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|17/5
|K/BB
|6/5
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Bibee (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
