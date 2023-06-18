Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .289 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 49 of 65 games this year (75.4%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this year (32.3%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 56.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.290
|AVG
|.287
|.365
|OBP
|.364
|.493
|SLG
|.478
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|19/13
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 73 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
