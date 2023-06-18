Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- In 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 25 games this year (41.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.278
|AVG
|.279
|.331
|OBP
|.321
|.540
|SLG
|.481
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Bibee (2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
