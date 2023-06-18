Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 25 games this year (41.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season (24 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .278 AVG .279 .331 OBP .321 .540 SLG .481 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

