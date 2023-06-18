Mercury vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Liberty (6-3) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup.
Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-12.5)
|162.5
|-900
|+625
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-12.5)
|162.5
|-909
|+600
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-12.5)
|161.5
|-899
|+500
Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have won two games against the spread this year.
- New York has been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- So far this season, four out of the Liberty's games have gone over the point total.
- A total of four Mercury games this season have hit the over.
