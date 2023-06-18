The New York Liberty (6-3) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-12.5) 162.5 -900 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-12.5) 162.5 -909 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-12.5) 161.5 -899 +500 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won two games against the spread this year.
  • New York has been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • So far this season, four out of the Liberty's games have gone over the point total.
  • A total of four Mercury games this season have hit the over.

