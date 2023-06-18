Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Guardians - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Ahmed has had an RBI in nine games this season (24.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%).
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (24.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.300
|AVG
|.155
|.352
|OBP
|.169
|.400
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/4
|K/BB
|18/1
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.