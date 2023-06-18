Nick Ahmed -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).

In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Ahmed has had an RBI in nine games this season (24.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%).

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (24.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .300 AVG .155 .352 OBP .169 .400 SLG .259 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/4 K/BB 18/1 3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings