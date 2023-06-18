The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith (.278 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .208.

Smith has had a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 22 .236 AVG .177 .376 OBP .235 .303 SLG .430 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 20/20 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings