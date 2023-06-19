Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .769 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run) against the Guardians.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .270 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 68), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had an RBI in 30 games this season (44.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.277
|AVG
|.261
|.355
|OBP
|.311
|.533
|SLG
|.504
|19
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|24
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.