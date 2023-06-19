Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .846 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 76 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .593. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 73.1% of his 67 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 20.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has an RBI in 25 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 55.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (20.9%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.359
|.350
|OBP
|.442
|.524
|SLG
|.689
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|18
|31/13
|K/BB
|24/14
|7
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Burnes (5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
