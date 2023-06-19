The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .846 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 76 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .593. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 73.1% of his 67 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 20.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has an RBI in 25 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 55.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (20.9%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 28 .273 AVG .359 .350 OBP .442 .524 SLG .689 18 XBH 19 8 HR 7 20 RBI 18 31/13 K/BB 24/14 7 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings