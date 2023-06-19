Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.25 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (369 total).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule