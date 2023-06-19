William Contreras and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 84 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 246 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 369 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (8-3) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Merrill Kelly Ranger Suárez 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers - Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb

