The Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) will clash on Monday, June 19 at American Family Field, with Corbin Burnes getting the nod for the Brewers and Merrill Kelly taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -105 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Diamondbacks' game versus the Brewers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the Brewers with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 37 times and won 21, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 19 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.