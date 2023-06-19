Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .309/.389/.593 slash line on the year.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 69 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .270/.334/.520 on the year.

Walker has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Burnes has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Reds Jun. 2 6.0 2 3 3 7 4 vs. Giants May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 68 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .271/.367/.434 slash line so far this season.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 22 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashing .246/.341/.431 on the season.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-1 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.