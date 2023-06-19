The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak against the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field. Christian Walker is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.25 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.25 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (8-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 14 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .198 against him.

Kelly is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.

Kelly will look to extend a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Merrill Kelly vs. Brewers

He will face off against a Brewers squad that is batting .228 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 81 total home runs (15th in MLB action).

In six innings over one appearance against the Brewers this season, Kelly has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .059.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100 in 14 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 26th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Corbin Burnes vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 369 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 644 hits, sixth in baseball, with 84 home runs (11th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-26 in eight innings.

