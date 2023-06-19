On Monday, Emmanuel Rivera (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .325 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (24 of 37), with at least two hits 13 times (35.1%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .303 AVG .351 .299 OBP .413 .394 SLG .456 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 11/0 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings