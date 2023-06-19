Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .273 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 55 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has an RBI in 18 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|22
|.297
|AVG
|.240
|.330
|OBP
|.289
|.337
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|13
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.44), 18th in WHIP (1.100), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
