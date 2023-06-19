The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .273 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 55 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has an RBI in 18 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 22 .297 AVG .240 .330 OBP .289 .337 SLG .373 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 11 RBI 13 21/6 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings