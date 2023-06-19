Geraldo Perdomo and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .293.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (32 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 of 56 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 22 .236 AVG .393 .339 OBP .493 .377 SLG .623 10 XBH 8 2 HR 3 13 RBI 17 24/16 K/BB 12/10 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings