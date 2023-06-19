Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .293.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (32 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 56 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|22
|.236
|AVG
|.393
|.339
|OBP
|.493
|.377
|SLG
|.623
|10
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|17
|24/16
|K/BB
|12/10
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.44), 18th in WHIP (1.100), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
