Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Guardians.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .282.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 43 of 61 games this season (70.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (26.2%).

In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has an RBI in 25 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .285 AVG .279 .340 OBP .321 .538 SLG .481 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 14 27/10 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings