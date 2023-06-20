Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has five doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .205.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (27.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.125
|.328
|OBP
|.183
|.459
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|13/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Rea (3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
