Alek Thomas -- batting .258 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has five doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .205.

In 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (27.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .279 AVG .125 .328 OBP .183 .459 SLG .250 7 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 6 13/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings