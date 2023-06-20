Tuesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Atlanta Braves (46-26) squaring off against the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (7-2) for the Braves and Ranger Suarez (1-2) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 40 out of the 62 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 29 of its 42 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 395 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Philadelphia and its foes are 2-5-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Phillies games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Phillies have come away with 10 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Philadelphia has won one of six games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Philadelphia is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (320 total runs).

The Phillies have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 14 @ Tigers W 6-5 Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen June 15 Rockies W 8-3 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland June 16 Rockies W 8-1 Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet June 17 Rockies W 10-2 Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold June 18 Rockies W 14-6 Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson June 20 @ Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez June 21 @ Phillies - AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola June 22 @ Phillies - Bryce Elder vs Taijuan Walker June 23 @ Reds - Jared Shuster vs Hunter Greene June 24 @ Reds - Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver June 25 @ Reds - Spencer Strider vs Brandon Williamson

Phillies Schedule