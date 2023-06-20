Carson Kelly -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Kelly had a hit 47 times last season in 97 games (48.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.6%).

Including the 97 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in seven of them (7.2%), hitting a home run in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Kelly drove in a run in 22 of 97 games last season (22.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.2%).

In 34.0% of his games last season (33 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in seven (7.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)