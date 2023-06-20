Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.775 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .272.
- He ranks 51st in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), with more than one hit 23 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this season (44.9%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.277
|AVG
|.266
|.355
|OBP
|.314
|.533
|SLG
|.508
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Rea (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.