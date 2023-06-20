On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.775 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .272.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), with more than one hit 23 times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this season (44.9%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .277 AVG .266 .355 OBP .314 .533 SLG .508 19 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 25 26/16 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings