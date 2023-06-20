On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 77 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .227 with two homers.

In 50 of 68 games this year (73.5%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (22.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has driven home a run in 26 games this season (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 55.9% of his games this season (38 of 68), with two or more runs 15 times (22.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 29 .273 AVG .355 .350 OBP .440 .524 SLG .701 18 XBH 20 8 HR 8 20 RBI 19 31/13 K/BB 24/15 7 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings