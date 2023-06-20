Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.

The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (3-4) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (378 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule