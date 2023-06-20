The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field.

The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-120). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups. Arizona games have finished above the point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.3 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 14-16, a 46.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 35 of its 73 chances.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 21-11 16-11 28-18 31-18 13-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.