How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 86 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Fueled by 250 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 378.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.359 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (3-4) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Nelson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Touki Toussaint
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 12-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Tanner Bibee
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
|6/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Teheran
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Alex Cobb
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.