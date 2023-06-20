Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 86 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 250 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 378.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.359 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson (3-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Nelson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Aaron Nola 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers - Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.