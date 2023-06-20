The Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) will go head to head on Tuesday, June 20 at American Family Field, with Colin Rea getting the ball for the Brewers and Ryne Nelson taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). A 9-run total is set in the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 21 (55.3%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 16-12 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 2-4 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 2nd Win NL West +350 - 2nd

