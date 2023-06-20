Corbin Carroll and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 77 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .308/.389/.600 slash line on the season.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 71 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .272/.336/.521 so far this year.

Walker has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 at Reds Jun. 3 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Giants May. 28 6.0 5 4 4 6 0 vs. Astros May. 23 5.1 4 0 0 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryne Nelson's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 31 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .272/.366/.441 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has put up 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a slash line of .228/.332/.392 on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.